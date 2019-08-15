Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $832,029 as Stock Price Rose; Carlson Capital LP Holds Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 59,999 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 78.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 124,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 281,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66 million, up from 157,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 178,284 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,560 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 42 shares. 54,446 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 1.27M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 28 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has 34,948 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 544,763 shares. Capital Invsts owns 55,000 shares. Holderness stated it has 1,050 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc holds 27,990 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj invested 1.31% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Element Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 17,323 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.19 million shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 469,582 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 2.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donaldson (DCI) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Remain – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of ZBRA September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.