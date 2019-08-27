Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $314,545 as Share Value Rose; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $520,000 as Stock Value Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $197.86. About 53,374 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 1.05M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.72M shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 5.78 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 9.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 68,991 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 10,354 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 896,553 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lorber David A holds 4.71% or 19,711 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 7.55M shares. 1,479 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins. Css Limited Com Il invested in 0.78% or 1.50M shares. Frontier Management Co holds 0.12% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 224,535 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pilgrims Pride (PPC) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc holds 1.36% or 97,497 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 0.41% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 63,600 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 9,912 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has 2,760 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 12,560 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,380 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Company holds 24,374 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 115,647 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated Inc holds 7,274 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Stevens Capital LP owns 0.16% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 17,427 shares. 64,981 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.