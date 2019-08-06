Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Lowered Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Stock Declined, Perritt Capital Management Raised Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 7,657 shares traded. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07 million, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 73,406 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management invested in 0% or 75,023 shares. 1.87M are held by Renaissance Lc. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 21,846 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 3,898 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 41,505 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 5,891 shares. Strategic Ser holds 0.01% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners accumulated 60,000 shares. Adirondack Research And Mngmt has 227,258 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 127,770 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 50,000 shares. 14,839 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Llp. California-based Falcon Point Cap Limited Com has invested 0.34% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Nantahala Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 724,401 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 84,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 17,178 shares. Private Na holds 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 1,907 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 2,255 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,255 shares. 12,500 were reported by Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. American Inc holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 5,300 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,100 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 433 are owned by Cohen & Steers Incorporated. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.24% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Tru LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 73,041 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 9,490 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 54,341 shares.