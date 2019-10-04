Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Raised Its Position by $1.05 Million; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 23,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 68,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 91,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 1.23 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 29,554 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, up from 24,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $200.85. About 145,923 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,570 shares to 108,764 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 169,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Company accumulated 7,053 shares. Moors Cabot reported 15,955 shares stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nomura Holdings holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 595,627 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 332,864 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 40,164 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 32,226 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 918,710 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 4,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru accumulated 88,746 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co reported 7,550 shares. 106,651 were reported by Wafra Inc. 5,261 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Momentum Stocks to Buy On the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Funded: Four Bay Area unicorns raise big rounds, one plans IPO next year – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Bull Note Keeps Splunk Stock Rebound Alive – Schaeffers Research” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Splunk Fell on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Zebra (ZBRA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bb&T Corporation reported 22,977 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 193 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 23,006 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Citigroup invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 5.27M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 546 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 1,240 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Advisory Services Networks Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,623 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp reported 41,452 shares.