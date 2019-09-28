Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) Valuation Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Its Position; Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) by $1.73 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 19,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 412,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.97M, down from 432,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 128,838 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 145,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 326,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.47M, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $202.18. About 221,674 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 438,972 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $47.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 239,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18 million for 22.22 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 17,366 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 53,330 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Street Corporation owns 816,372 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 93,983 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.56% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Sei Com owns 14,490 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 5,392 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Advsr Asset has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Rk Asset Limited Company accumulated 47,967 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.13% or 63,763 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 7,145 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 90,708 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bb&T Secs Lc holds 2,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation stated it has 41,452 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants owns 42 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,966 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 698,672 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Voya has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 5,134 are held by Calamos Lc. Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 89,681 shares.