Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Both Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 192 2.67 N/A 7.83 23.65 Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.80 N/A 8.42 19.27

Demonstrates Zebra Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Zebra Technologies Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zebra Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16%

Risk and Volatility

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Rockwell Automation Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zebra Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $225, and a 5.51% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Rockwell Automation Inc. is $177.4, which is potential 11.43% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rockwell Automation Inc. seems more appealing than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zebra Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 78.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation -7.43% -19.93% 0.66% 2.03% 20.52% 16.3% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.