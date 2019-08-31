Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 202 2.53 N/A 7.83 26.93 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Loral Space & Communications Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zebra Technologies Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Zebra Technologies Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zebra Technologies Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.55% and an $226.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zebra Technologies Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 97.1%. About 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation has 32.44% stronger performance while Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.