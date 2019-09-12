Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 202 2.47 N/A 7.83 26.93 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 1.94 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zebra Technologies Corporation and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Frequency Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Frequency Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.33% and an $227.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of Frequency Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.