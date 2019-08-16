Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Share Price Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Has Lowered Stake; Veritas Investment Management Llp Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Boosted by $4.47 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 2,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 97,497 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43M, down from 99,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.87. About 202,086 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 18,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 404,323 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.96M, up from 386,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $244.92. About 1.67 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 47,690 shares to 529,681 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 15,763 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 835 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 229,792 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 280,709 shares. Com National Bank accumulated 2,744 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 81,930 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 965 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com reported 5,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,247 are owned by Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 232 shares. Citigroup has 27,805 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.18% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 27,107 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Eagle Cap Management owns 4.43M shares. De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,600 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.7% or 399,675 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Ser reported 896,898 shares. 5.01M were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Communication holds 0.6% or 10,319 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd reported 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 41,817 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,151 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 1.33% or 12,201 shares in its portfolio.

