Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Position Maintained by New York State Teachers Retirement System; Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Raised Stake by $480,453 as Shares Declined

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 89,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, up from 88,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 244,108 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 147.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 25,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 42,405 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 17,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.72M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T, Virginia-based fund reported 3,430 shares. Cwm reported 339 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 0.01% or 419,119 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.18% or 138,359 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP owns 2,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cleararc has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Llc reported 24,528 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 40,143 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 483,103 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP has 73,041 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Trust invested in 0.01% or 143 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 211 shares. 42 are held by Farmers Merchants Investments. Strs Ohio owns 141,062 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,976 shares to 416,737 shares, valued at $52.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 496,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.77M shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

