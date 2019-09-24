Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Stake Has Raised by Halsey Associates Inc; Toro Co (TTC) Shareholder Meristem Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $657,954

Meristem Llp decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 58,421 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 68,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 276,713 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 256,515 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 39.36 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $327.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,021 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Toro: Great Start To 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Toro Announces Exclusive Partnership With YAMIT Filtration for North America Markets – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Toro’s Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 3,321 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com accumulated 13,826 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 173,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 144,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Company reported 11,778 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Com Ca owns 6,432 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 216,537 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 14,007 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 28,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 232 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 8,502 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,635 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Scout Investments Incorporated holds 0.63% or 155,589 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 249,062 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 173,558 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 80 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 5.56M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.18% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.16% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 639,715 shares. Victory Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies: An Investment Case For Automation Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.