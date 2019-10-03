Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Position Has Boosted by Halsey Associates Inc; First Light Asset Management Cut Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $5.86 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 279,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 393,220 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82M, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $200.97. About 86,127 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 36,070 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,246 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 700 shares. Oakbrook Investments has 4,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,127 shares. Smithfield holds 47 shares. Advisors Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Comerica State Bank owns 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 38,360 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 96,998 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 149,337 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 10,529 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Presents At Nasdaq Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zebra Technologies to Acquire Temptime Corporation – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 7,052 shares to 8,711 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Cl A by 394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,922 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On NeoGenomics, Yeti And More – Benzinga” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), The Stock That Zoomed 298% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Biotech and Pharma Stocks: Abeona Rises | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp stated it has 15,110 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 144,563 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 16,663 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 85,009 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 19,174 shares. 9,893 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0% or 36,500 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 11 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 118.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 417,879 shares to 743,784 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 197,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA).