Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Holder Halsey Associates Has Increased Position; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Upped Its Coherent (COHR) Holding by $408,000

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82M, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $202.18. About 221,674 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $955,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 277,454 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies to acquire Profitect Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks With Only Buy Ratings Now – Nasdaq” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,850 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Lc. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Private Trust Co Na owns 1,896 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 47,903 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 120,207 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 5 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 1,204 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,347 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 91,064 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 261,933 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Quantum Mngmt reported 1,052 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 33,737 shares in its portfolio.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) by 6,202 shares to 150,601 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Cl A by 394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,922 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.05% or 3,058 shares. Allstate Corp owns 0.02% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 7,645 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 34,418 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 147,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 73,424 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 66,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,178 shares. Snyder Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 130,126 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 484,319 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 1.19M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 24,405 shares.