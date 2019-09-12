Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Holder Halsey Associates Has Increased Its Position by $12.14 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Has Boosted by $13.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $199.1. About 40,719 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1785.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 137,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 145,386 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93 million, up from 7,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 63,061 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24,175 shares to 10,517 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 60,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,909 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cove Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 38,060 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc holds 319,476 shares. Covington Cap holds 0% or 800 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 145,386 shares. Hightower Llc accumulated 68,791 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 15,100 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1,079 shares. Moreover, Gideon Advsrs has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,753 shares. 14,566 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 101,020 were accumulated by Nuance Investments Limited Liability. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 267 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Company invested in 0% or 37 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 10,956 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 49,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,544 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 89,424 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 1.25 million shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Commerce Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Republic Inv reported 128,319 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 39,175 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 16,913 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 146,620 shares stake. 9,693 were reported by Aurora Invest Counsel. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,868 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 311,302 shares. Professional Advisory stated it has 51,907 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).