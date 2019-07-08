Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Cut Its Holding by $308.29 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Position in Omnicell (OMCL) Lowered by $1.17 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 14,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 267,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 229,455 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 81.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,549 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.52 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 403,189 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 117,784 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 20.10 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S. On Friday, February 1 Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 2,509 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,772 shares to 179,054 shares, valued at $54.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 240,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).