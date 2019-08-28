Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Holder Boston Family Office Has Cut Holding by $1.32 Million; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Price Declined, Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Its Stake by $4.27 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.04. About 229,112 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 172,109 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Westport Asset Management Incorporated has invested 5.86% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 28,173 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 2,205 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 21,478 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Holderness Invests holds 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 1,050 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 15,763 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 2,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 8,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. 470,718 are held by Congress Asset Mgmt Commerce Ma. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc holds 2,418 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,869 shares to 62,839 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

