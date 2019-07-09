Zebra Capital Management Upped Position in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Foster & Motley Trimmed Its Position by $637,938

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 5,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,781 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 29,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 3.68M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,595 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 14,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fst Amer Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 125,003 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,773 shares to 1,948 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,766 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “First American Financial Corp (FAF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First American Financial Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 40,373 shares. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 193,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 5,428 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Fmr Lc holds 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 8.45M shares. 7,011 are owned by Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn. Cibc World Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,682 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 42,304 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 493,815 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 240,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 52,322 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Limited holds 6,193 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 358 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 7,686 shares to 172,496 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).