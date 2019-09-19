Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Holding By $475,860; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Among 3 analysts covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mullen Group Ltd. has $16 highest and $13.75 lowest target. $14.92’s average target is 58.55% above currents $9.41 stock price. Mullen Group Ltd. had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Raymond James maintained Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. See Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Initiate

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $13.75 Maintain

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) stake by 61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 21,630 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 13,830 shares with $310,000 value, down from 35,460 last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk now has $6.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 395,663 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.61M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel holds 0% or 58,327 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Navellier And Associate holds 30,654 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.04% or 29,200 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 176,913 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 989,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 193,268 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Assetmark reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 954,267 shares. Ent Service invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Rockland reported 67,647 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.36% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Alpha Windward Ltd owns 21,581 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) stake by 14,630 shares to 29,484 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped National Western Life Insuranc stake by 2,093 shares and now owns 2,914 shares. Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN) was raised too.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $17,728 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $4,596 was made by KOVALESKI CHARLES J on Wednesday, July 10.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 148,363 shares traded. Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.