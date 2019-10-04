Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Office Depot Com Stk (ODP) by $450,152; Dalton Investments Has Upped Its Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $832,419 as Stock Value Declined

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 36,721 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc Com Stk (ODP) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 225,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 126,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 351,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.675. About 2.42M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 2.99 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 5,618 shares to 10,935 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,213 shares, and has risen its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Influence Office Depot’s (ODP) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Int Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 453,912 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 73,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.36% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fmr Limited Com accumulated 502 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). World Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 18.44M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 253,997 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 81,806 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa). Northern reported 11.72 million shares stake. 114,100 are owned by Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com.