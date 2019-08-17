Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) by $381,843; Holder Twin Capital Management Has Upped Oge Energy Com $Us (OGE) Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (OGE) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 39,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 211,040 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 171,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 849,637 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares to 114,850 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,440 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OG&E announces plan to purchase power plants; customers to see savings, environmental benefit – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Yield-Heavy Utility Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OGE Energy Corp. Board approves Q1 2019 dividend; company names David E. Rainbolt to board of directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 8,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Inc has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 6,500 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Rare Infrastructure Limited owns 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1,931 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ingalls And Snyder Lc, a New York-based fund reported 113,067 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 560 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Financial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Rockland Trust Co has invested 0.14% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 148,373 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 52.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares to 24,595 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Cadence Design (CDNS) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Cadence (CDNS) Up 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence’s (CDNS) Palladium Z1 Enables Acacia to Design ASIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs accumulated 3.31M shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Sensato Limited Liability Com invested in 157,012 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.07% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 380,688 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 2,582 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru has invested 0.08% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 51,396 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.16% or 688,165 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 30,767 shares. Financial Service Corporation owns 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 82 shares. 3,676 were reported by Cookson Peirce And Incorporated. Stephens Ar owns 11,972 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Conning accumulated 4,740 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 277,081 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.