Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Its Matthews Intl Cl A Com S (MATW) Stake by $311,474; Towerview Has Decreased Its Holding in Brt Apartments (BRT) by $682,052 as Stock Price Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S (MATW) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 11,865 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, down from 21,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 61,703 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cardinals Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 26/04/2018 – Matthews Intl Sees FY18 Non-GAAP EPS Growth At Least 10%; 15/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Sign WR Jordan Matthews; 09/03/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 74% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Matthews™ Closes Another Shopping Center for Top 10 REIT; 18/04/2018 – Brandimage Wins Three GDUSA Package Design Excellence Awards For Design Of 7-Eleven® Packaging; 06/03/2018 – Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Jordan Matthews Visits Cardinals

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 32,895 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (NASDAQ:MIK) by 80,480 shares to 108,190 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Western Life Insuranc by 2,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. MATW’s profit will be $40.95M for 6.44 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Matthews International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.33 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.