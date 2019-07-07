Zebra Capital Management Trimmed By $350,160 Its Eaton (ETN) Stake; Canal Insurance Company Lifted Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) Stake By $1.91 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Eaton Corporation (ETN) stake by 41.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,377 shares as Eaton Corporation (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 6,063 shares with $488,000 value, down from 10,440 last quarter. Eaton Corporation now has $34.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.32 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company increased Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) stake by 119.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company acquired 119,600 shares as Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN)’s stock rose 7.07%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 219,600 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Nuance Communications Ord now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 1.14M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance @ SIIM19: Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-Integrated AI as Key Priorities for Care Teams – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,301 are held by Macquarie Grp. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 200,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 16,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Advisory owns 72,061 shares. 20,881 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 5.28 million were reported by Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Kennedy Management has 0.15% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 1,208 are held by Regions. Blair William & Il invested in 0.01% or 49,482 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 769,012 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of NUAN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. 1,841 shares were sold by Ortmanns Stefan, worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L had sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. Shares for $306,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s Buybacks Are a Better Deal Than You Might Think for Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.47% stake. Torray Limited Liability Company has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.97 million shares. 2.69 million are owned by Ronna Sue Cohen. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 39,788 shares. Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 9,575 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Limited Liability Co owns 3,411 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 1.45 million are held by Swiss State Bank. Nbt National Bank N A Ny reported 11,318 shares. Hl Financial Lc accumulated 24,169 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 120,424 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 3.87M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 69,301 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 14,752 shares.