Zebra Capital Management Stake in Eaton (ETN) Has Cut by $350,160 as Stock Rose; Burney Co Has Cut Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holding by $2.03 Million; Stock Value Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 145,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 95,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 240,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 449,584 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL)

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 497,826 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 19,217 shares to 71,620 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.43M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,312 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has 29,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.06% or 272,987 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,685 shares. Northern Trust reported 2.52 million shares. 327,010 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 38,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 121,756 shares. Aqr Cap Llc holds 100,154 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 1.11M were accumulated by Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 170,666 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI).