Zebra Capital Management Raised Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $421,572; Stock Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Liberty Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $961,346

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and/or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Dorian Pullback – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,458 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nomura Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 24,412 shares. 6,698 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. 1,778 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 1.5% or 130,591 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 7,500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 47,617 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 4,643 shares. 79,873 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.33% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 639,745 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 16,541 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc reported 38,871 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 5,575 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 0.05% or 4,935 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,317 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 113,370 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,353 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or owns 14,773 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 10,731 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.55 million shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,887 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint has 3,495 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.10 million shares. Bender Robert & Assocs holds 4,669 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 95,525 shares.