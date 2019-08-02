Zebra Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) as Valuation Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $342,873

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 4,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 31,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company's stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 760,245 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FDA OKs new use for Merck's Keytruda – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stocks â€" S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street's Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 77,121 shares to 484,664 shares, valued at $52.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,773 shares to 1,948 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.