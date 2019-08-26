Zebra Capital Management Position in International Paper Co (IP) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Increased Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 7,826 shares as the company's stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 23,826 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.89 million shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,090 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.