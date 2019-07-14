Zebra Capital Management Maintains Stake in Ppl Com Stk (PPL); Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Market Value Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 16,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG) by 7,055 shares to 3,453 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.48% or 27,854 shares in its portfolio. American National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.2% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn has 1,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 742,061 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 100,085 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp has 146,000 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp accumulated 0.01% or 680 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt accumulated 111,462 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 215,526 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 69,816 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 37,409 shares in its portfolio. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares to 473,502 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.