Zebra Capital Management Maintains Stake in Autonation Com Stk (AN); V F (VFC) Market Value Declined While Global Thematic Partners Upped Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (AN) by 141.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 15,435 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 6,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 313,128 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 97,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 321,478 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.08 million, up from 224,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 689,082 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

