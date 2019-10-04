Zebra Capital Management Maintains Position in Verizon Communicat (VZ); Skylands Capital Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $937,250

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 28,525 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $262.36. About 315,791 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicat (VZ) by 105.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 10,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $625,000, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 4.87 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 91,950 shares to 516,550 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLM) 8.1% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street: Still Confused About ‘Multi-Level Marketing’ But Starting To Hedge Bets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadview Ltd Com accumulated 2,950 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 143,980 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 178 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 76,181 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.3% or 3,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 12,231 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 15,431 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,911 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,562 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.88 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 128,184 shares. 125,779 are owned by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,489 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.81M for 19.07 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Ed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CECO) by 22,511 shares to 37,750 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S (NASDAQ:AEIS).