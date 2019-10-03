Zebra Capital Management Lowered Kla (KLAC) Stake by $595,074 as Share Price Rose; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 6.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 2,964 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.05. About 1.31 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.75M for 17.62 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

