Zebra Capital Management Lowered Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Position by $508,410; Share Value Declined; United American Securities Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 5,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 13,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 51,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 3.78M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 3.05% stake. Psagot House reported 2,545 shares stake. Colonial Trust Advisors accumulated 6,828 shares. Usca Ria Limited has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Counselors Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,413 shares. Alleghany Corp De owns 28,500 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,708 shares. Newfocus Finance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 183 shares. Moreover, Beddow Capital Management has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 3.45% or 10,490 shares. Driehaus Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark Savings Bank Department accumulated 1,095 shares. Capstone Financial reported 1,371 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 836 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 20,773 shares. Regions has 1,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 178 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 2,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 8.85M shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 99,688 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Republic Investment Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,052 shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 16,218 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 7,439 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.54M for 5.58 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.