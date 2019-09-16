Zebra Capital Management Increases Position in Madden Steven LTD Com Stk (SHOO); Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Amg Funds Has Upped Holding

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 763,670 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (SHOO) by 236.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 29,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, up from 8,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 129,421 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 37,366 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Proshare Limited has 95,754 shares. Korea Corporation reported 496,029 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 0.12% stake. Leavell Mgmt holds 0.29% or 35,356 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,931 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 3,549 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 7,698 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Fred Alger has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Veritable LP accumulated 43,625 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,375 shares. Old Point & Finance N A, Virginia-based fund reported 53,291 shares. Commerce National Bank has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13,871 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,162 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7,696 shares to 12,491 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,964 shares, and cut its stake in Conmed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.15 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 236,348 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 565,892 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 46,674 shares in its portfolio. 1,149 are held by Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 56,890 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 1.09 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 35,928 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 89,763 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 113,988 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).