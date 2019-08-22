Zebra Capital Management Increased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $421,572; Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Legacy Private Trust Lifted by $655,836 Its Position

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 50,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.67. About 2.78 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 794,195 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,619 shares to 23,832 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,133 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,518 shares to 1,734 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,766 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL).

