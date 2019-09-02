Zebra Capital Management Holds Position in Cummins Com Stk (CMI); Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $5.65 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (CMI) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,831 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 30,835 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 122,174 shares. Whittier Tru holds 3,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 163,240 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 25,190 shares. Cambridge Investment Research accumulated 0.02% or 36,063 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 2.80M shares. 37,426 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 2.35M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 3.03M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,613 shares. Boston Prtnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.24M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 2,644 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.36% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $614.24 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Capital Management Inc reported 11,600 shares. City Com owns 9,261 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 12,061 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 3,980 shares. 153,803 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Smead Capital Mgmt has 1.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 137,415 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 62,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 5,958 shares stake. First Bancorp owns 0.2% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,383 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.04% or 5,792 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In accumulated 160 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tiaa Cref Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).