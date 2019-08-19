Zebra Capital Management Holding In International Paper Co (IP) Was Has Upped; Comgest Global Investors Sas Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 7,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 23,826 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

