Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by $520,608; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Holding by $505,080

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 136,244 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 133,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 24,595 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 14,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fst Amer Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 304,340 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,939 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Florida Cities Pace the Nation in Declining Fraud Risk, According to First American’s Loan Application Defect Index – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Title insurers’ Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Consumer House-Buying Power May Reach Record in 2019, According to First American Real House Price Index – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First American Financial -6.3% after reporting security flaw – First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure accumulated 12,586 shares. Covington Cap owns 2,000 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc invested in 512 shares. Renaissance Techs owns 605,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 48,564 are held by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn has invested 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Rwwm has 15,417 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc reported 15,127 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 89,800 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 62,417 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Utd Automobile Association holds 17,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Co (MMM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for 3M Shareholders? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 15,190 shares to 303,703 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,054 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.