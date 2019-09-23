Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Atrion Com Stk (ATRI) as Market Valuation Declined; Renaissance Group Has Cut Cnooc Limited (CEO) Holding by $1.05 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Cnooc Limited (CEO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 82,264 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, down from 88,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $157.9. About 26,609 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Rating To Proposed Notes Guaranteed By Cnooc Limited; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC YEAR-END RESERVES AT 4.84B BBLS; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 29/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC, a Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer, said Thursday its net profit in 2017 surged as higher oil prices boosted sales. Net profit was 24.68 billion yuan ($3; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp Com Stk (ATRI) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The hedge fund held 405 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $796. About 9,391 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.49, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold ATRI shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.55 million shares or 279.96% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 88,358 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 778 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 1,382 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 5 shares. Blackrock reported 100,450 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 731 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 6,496 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14,630 shares to 29,484 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova International Inc by 14,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,658 shares, and has risen its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,766 shares to 118,092 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huami Corp by 34,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).