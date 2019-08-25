Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Rollins Com Stk (ROL) Position By $432,837; Trexquant Investment LP Has Upped Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 232.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 26,267 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 37,541 shares with $3.15M value, up from 11,274 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.64M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT)

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Rollins Inc Com Stk (ROL) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as Rollins Inc Com Stk (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 9,120 shares with $380,000 value, down from 19,677 last quarter. Rollins Inc Com Stk now has $10.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.20M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) stake by 40,470 shares to 11,877 valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 25,400 shares and now owns 7,677 shares. Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 8.06% above currents $80.35 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 23,810 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Inc invested in 7,950 shares. Parsec holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 7,364 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Secor Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Aviva Plc stated it has 54,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 51,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).