Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) Stake by $790,160 as Share Value Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $3.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 413,472 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 41,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 92,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.78 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares to 80,106 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 24,382 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 14,533 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Arbor Inv Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Caprock Grp holds 5,469 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.29% or 56,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 28,684 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0.1% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 2,380 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd reported 7,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Beddow Cap Management holds 2,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 496,972 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3,246 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $430.02M for 16.27 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).