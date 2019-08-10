Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) by $790,160 as Shares Rose; Kestrel Investment Management Increased Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 260,504 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 1.08M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap reported 407,085 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). M Securities Inc owns 31,005 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 74,384 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.1% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 296,475 shares. First Natl Bank Trust Comm Of Newtown reported 2,985 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,151 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 5,523 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 0.1% or 198,760 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 20,157 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Tarbox Family Office has invested 1.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 423,589 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 203,025 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $402.35 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

