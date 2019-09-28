Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Its Holding

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 375,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.31 million, down from 379,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 21,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 13,830 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310,000, down from 35,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 1.32M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI)

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AN) by 9,039 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,484 shares, and has risen its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Why I'm Avoiding This 3.9% Yielding Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha" on July 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Old Republic Q2 net investment income rises 5.7% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Title insurers' Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Old Republic International: A Dividend Darling With A Bright Future – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 593 shares to 1,232 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

