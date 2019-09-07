Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL) as Share Price Declined; As Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 14,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 11,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 26,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,725 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 164,658 shares. 80,961 are held by North Star Invest Management Corporation. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 16,332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 357 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,482 shares. Bain Cap Credit Ltd Partnership invested 2.19% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nomura Inc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.05% or 566,028 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% stake. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Dallas Secs Inc has 1.45% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 45 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $554.22 million for 5.30 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,160 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Motco has 1,440 shares. The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Taylor Asset has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 1,853 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.51% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. 57,325 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,240 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 286,556 are owned by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,609 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 9,275 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh holds 0.18% or 2,071 shares in its portfolio.