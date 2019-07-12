Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cintas Com Stk (CTAS) Stake by $964,146; Camelot Portfolios Boosted Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Market Value Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (CTAS) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,948 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 6,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $241.98. About 206,152 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 1.75 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106. TYSOE RONALD W had sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 31.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.32% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,619 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 140,402 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 6,196 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cleararc Cap holds 0.08% or 2,058 shares in its portfolio. National Pension stated it has 109,656 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 4,764 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 80,669 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc owns 4,116 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0% or 287 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested 0.31% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Fell on Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts holds 1.17% or 48,394 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 217,382 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 62,772 shares stake. Frontier Investment Management invested in 0.1% or 26,979 shares. Glenmede Na has 0.32% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barnett Co invested 1.25% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Acropolis Management Limited owns 32,869 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Tctc Liability invested in 143,682 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd owns 98,500 shares. Hartford Finance Management has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Northpointe Llc invested in 68,328 shares or 1.29% of the stock. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Denali Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares to 17,397 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 9,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,018 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).