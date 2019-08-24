Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Position by $508,410 as Market Valuation Declined; As Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hartline Investment Decreased Stake by $1.17 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 51,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 77,806 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.51M for 4.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 119,950 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 19 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested in 27,274 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 74,477 shares. Private Company Na accumulated 0.05% or 12,599 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 305,904 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,350 were reported by Columbia Asset Management. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 62,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,640 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 67,090 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Morgan Stanley holds 1.00M shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 12,685 shares.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 13,897 shares to 47,332 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.