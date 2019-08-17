Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed By $508,410 Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Position; Credit Agricole S A Decreased Verint Sys (VRNT) Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) stake by 30.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 56,826 shares as Verint Sys Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 131,504 shares with $7.87 million value, down from 188,330 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc now has $3.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 198,714 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) stake by 54.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 23,345 shares with $424,000 value, down from 51,590 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St now has $2.72B valuation. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 4.40M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.55M for 5.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 8.20% above currents $11.71 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 41 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 863,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 272,761 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.08% or 74,438 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 68,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 7,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv reported 156,440 shares. Conning holds 10,623 shares. Utah Retirement has 43,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability reported 38,924 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Aperio Grp Inc Llc owns 68,462 shares.

Credit Agricole S A increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 18,298 shares to 79,475 valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 21,005 shares and now owns 65,565 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 34,580 shares. Sei Invests Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,658 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Whittier Tru reported 12 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A invested in 131,504 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 130,696 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Llc stated it has 306,271 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oppenheimer Com Inc has 66,612 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 38,195 shares. One Trading Lp invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 401,104 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership invested in 19,360 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 19.98% above currents $53.76 stock price. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Imperial Capital.