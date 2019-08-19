Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Lennox International (LII) by $493,680; As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $256.12. About 203,180 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.24M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 327,039 shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 468,941 shares to 861,824 shares, valued at $151.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola, The 3 Amigos: FMX Outshines KO And KOF – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2015, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 16, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank reported 30,831 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 300 shares. Brinker has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 5,324 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 26,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 107 are held by Carroll Finance Associates. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 3,485 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 3.81M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.12% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 1,431 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 218,811 are held by Schroder Inv Management Gru. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 33,760 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv, a New Mexico-based fund reported 2,623 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42M for 17.79 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.