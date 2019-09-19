Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Omnicell Com Stk (OMCL) Stake by $824,245; Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose While Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 32,326 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com Stk (OMCL) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1,058 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.18% or 17,017 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 9,301 shares. Loudon Invest Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 3,009 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company owns 123,515 shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 179,561 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Howe Rusling has 26,536 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 29,195 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 132,250 shares. 73,949 were accumulated by First Finance Bank & Trust. Bahl Gaynor owns 3.17 million shares. Daiwa Group reported 12,936 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset stated it has 6,461 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 26,276 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 17,944 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Falls on Q3 Meet – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 6,220 shares to 288,380 shares, valued at $66.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 10,947 shares to 18,074 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,484 shares, and has risen its stake in National Western Life Insuranc.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “OMNICELL (OMCL) 1-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL NOTICE, ROSEN, A LEADING FIRM: Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important September 16th Deadline in Securities Class Action – OMCL – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.27 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.