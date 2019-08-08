Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Allstate Com Stk (ALL) Position as Stock Price Rose; Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (ALL) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 3,766 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 9,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 849,947 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company's stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 139,600 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 1.95 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 743,857 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,500 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fin Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6,459 shares. Renaissance Group Lc stated it has 2,155 shares. Centurylink Invest Management Company holds 0.61% or 15,968 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cambridge Investment Rech holds 63,498 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has 25,588 shares. 4,809 are held by Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,316 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot invested in 0.05% or 7,464 shares. Brown Advisory owns 61,896 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,293 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 22,108 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Ltd owns 21,717 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 84,822 shares stake. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 43,478 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 31 shares. 29,925 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 406,360 shares. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Contrarius Inv Ltd accumulated 2.84 million shares. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 68 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 24,600 shares. Shell Asset Communication reported 44,762 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 32,819 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 114,707 shares in its portfolio.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 51,001 shares to 742,672 shares, valued at $116.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 64,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ready Cap Corp.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

