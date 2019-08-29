Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $421,572; Stock Declined; Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $483,252 as Market Valuation Declined

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 34,267 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 2.17M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.74. About 389,552 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares to 2,626 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,090 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 11,832 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Delphi Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,036 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 5,883 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,778 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 38,100 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 0.57% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.46 million shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 10,775 shares. Zweig has invested 2.47% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Principal Finance Inc holds 0.03% or 327,658 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Com has 48,989 shares. Fdx Advsr has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company accumulated 91,462 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) Earnings Grew 7.1%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 11,465 shares to 335,766 shares, valued at $51.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Occidental Petroleum’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.