Zebra Capital Management Has Increased Its Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN) Stake; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 269,683 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)'s stock rose 8.91%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.65 million shares with $399.45M value, up from 4.38M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.56 million shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN) stake by 436.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 12,857 shares as Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN)'s stock declined 4.07%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 15,803 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 2,946 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co Com Stk now has $10.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.09 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Stephens Ar reported 16,011 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advsrs has invested 0.83% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). New York-based Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company has invested 0.59% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Archford Strategies Llc invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. Raymond James stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 408,574 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 3,908 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated invested in 900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ifrah Financial Serv Inc invested in 3,491 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 33,170 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 4,385 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S (NASDAQ:MATW) stake by 9,161 shares to 11,865 valued at $413,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 7,616 shares and now owns 2,583 shares. J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co (NASDAQ:JCOM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $85.75’s average target is 17.00% above currents $73.29 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Monday, July 29 report. Nomura upgraded the shares of EMN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:HRS) stake by 27,837 shares to 4.51 million valued at $852.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 241,937 shares and now owns 468,322 shares. John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.16% above currents $92.4 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.